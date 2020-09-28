Rick Ross hits back at Tory Lanez over ‘Daystar’ album release and Breonna Taylor protests

Rick Ross and Tory Lanez exchanged heated words on social media last Friday (September 25) over the timing of Lanez’s latest album release and their respective involvement in the protests over Breonna Taylor’s death.

Lanez’s new album ‘Daystar’ was released on Friday, which saw the Canadian artist address the accusation that he shot Megan Thee Stallion back in July for the first time.

Ross, however, was not pleased with the timing of the release of ‘Daystar’, which arrived a day after fresh protests erupted across the US following the decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to bring charges against the police officers for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Advertisement

“Tory Lanez: poor decision, brother, dropping that project,” Ross said on his Instagram Stories in a clip you can see below. “Just out of respect for Breonna Taylor. Just out of respect for Breonna Taylor, brother. We gotta respect these sisters.

“That ain’t how you address the accusations you facing with the sister. That was a a poor choice, homie. You ain’t getting no money with that shit.”

Rick Ross speaks on Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/D3PAI6HshI — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 25, 2020

Lanez responded to Ross’ video later that day on Twitter, saying that while he respects Ross “[too] much as a black man to disrespect you in these times”, he “went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT [sic] for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY.

“I didn’t see the ‘boss’ out there once?” Lanez added. “Also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her. It’s a poor decision.”

I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times,however I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY …I didn’t see the “boss” out there once ?…also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her . It’s a poor decision @RickRoss — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

Advertisement

After reading Lanez’s response, Ross uploaded his video reply on Instagram Stories and addressed Lanez directly by bringing up the alleged Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident: “First off, lil boy, I appreciate how you responded swiftly to Rozay, but that’s how you should’ve did the sister that accused you of shooting.

“That’s what you owed her family, that’s what you owed all the Black women in America. Just that accusation alone, she was in your presence, but that’s between y’all.”

Ross continued by questioning whether Lanez actually took part in the Breonna Taylor protests in Miami as he so claimed, saying: “More importantly, let’s get to you protesting. You ain’t protest[ed] in Miami.

“Only reason you was out there is ’cause your condo that you stay in $1,500 a month, the damn protest was coming right down there. So, you went down there and took a photo-op. That’s cool. Let’s not insinuate that. Go out your way for the sistas.

“Poor decisions is putting together an album and trying to profit off some shit people like myself was wishing to hear you address this shit and move on. Not get a wack song or wack album that ain’t gon’ get you no money, nor no new supporters.

“So, little boy, boss up.”

Following Lanez’s claims on his new album about the alleged shooting incident, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer hit back by claiming that Lanez’s team have launched a “smear campaign” against the rapper after she accused him of shooting her.