Rick Ross opens up about his heart attack and lean addiction: “I partied hard”

Rick Ross has shared his experience with his heart attack and lean addiction, admitting that he “partied hard”.

The rapper opened up to Rolling Stone in a new interview, where he spoke about his 2018 heart attack.

“I had to make some big changes,” he admitted. “I still don’t sleep. I’m a partier. I’m gonna be that way till I die. I’ve tried taking things to help, but it’s useless. The medicine that I take now is for seizures and shit like that. I partied hard.”

Rick Ross also spoke about his relationship to lean and seizures: “When you have a seizure, you wake up six hours later like, ‘Where am I?’ I still don’t want to sleep. I lay down for two or three hours, but then I’ll get up. Six hours is good for me. An hour is a wonderful nap for me. If I lay down for an hour, I can get up and play a football game.”

He also shared that he whilst he’s “never had diabetes”, Ross had to “completely cut out sodas”, going on to share memories of one of his “worst habits”.

“I’d be up in the middle of the night eating T-bone steaks and ordering Waffle House. The chef would make some shit for us at 2am, and we’d want spaghetti, lasagna, and some lamb chops, and some garlic rolls — for no reason. And that’s what we’re eating in the middle of the night!”

Rick Ross recently made headlines for saying he was “interested” in signing Kanye West to his own record label, Maybach Music Group. He called it “an amazing idea, a boss idea”: “Ye, what’s up? Talk to me. Let’s make history, baby.”

He also had to respond to reports that his pet buffaloes were causing disruption in his neighbour’s yard. He called them “kind” and “peaceful”: “I always return stray animals. Make sure to always keep a collar on your animal. And mine don’t have a collar ’cause you know it’s mine. So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot. Give it an apple.”