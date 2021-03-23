Rick Rubin teases “crazy and unexpected” Brockhampton project in new video

Brockhampton have shared another cryptic teaser for their forthcoming ‘Roadrunner’ project, this time featuring legendary producer Rick Rubin.

In the brief clip, Rubin appears to be praising the project’s opening tracks. “The first three, though, you can’t change. The first three is unstoppable,” Rubin says in the video.

“It’s out of the box, crazy and unexpected… I was not expecting the way it started, and I think that’s really strong.”

Watch the clip below:

It’s not the first time Brockhampton and Rubin have come together. Last year, bandleader Kevin Abstract sat down with Rubin for an extensive video interview for GQ.

The new video arrives less than a week after the collective shared a video featuring RZA that sees the Wu-Tang leader hail Brockhampton as “magic” and praise their approach to music.

“This particular album, the melding of it now, it’s like if someone thought it wasn’t cool, n***a it’s cool now!,” RZA exclaims in the clip.

Earlier this month, the band signalled new music was on the way when they shared a 46-second teaser clip titled ‘Meet the Roadrunners’ which appeared to feature part of a new track. Abstract later confirmed via his Instagram Story that the teaser marks the start of Brockhampton’s new era.

The group’s last album was 2019’s ‘Ginger’, which followed their earlier ‘Saturation’ series. Last year, they released a mixtape called ‘Technical Difficulties’ which was made up of eight tracks they made in lockdown.

Last year, Romil Hemnani of the group said Brockhampton were working on an album with the initials RR.

Speaking to i-D, he said: “We’re always working on an album. I can’t say much about it, but I can say that the initials of it are RR. Maybe the fans will figure out what it is. I’m excited about it, it’s my favourite one yet.”