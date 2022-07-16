Ricky Martin: man who granted restraining order against singer is reportedly his 21-year-old nephew

The man who was granted a restraining order against Ricky Martin recently is the singer’s 21-year-old nephew, it has been claimed.

Last week, Puerto Rican authorities revealed that the Latin pop hitmaker had been issued with restraining order which local sources have speculated was an administrative filing by a former partner. Martin denies the allegations that led to the order, calling them “completely false”.

Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero reported that the Latin singer dated the petitioner for seven months before the pair separated two months ago.

Martin is accused of calling the petitioner frequently, and of being seen loitering outside of his residence on at least three occasions, leading the petitioner to fear for his safety. Martin has been ordered to refrain from making any contact with the petitioner, physically or via telecommunication, extending to emails and social media.

According to a new report in Spanish newspaper Marca, Martin’s nephew has been identified as the singer’s accuser.

Ahead of a court hearing on July 21, Martin is unable to contact his accuser due to the terms of the restraining order.

Martin’s representative said in a statement: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Martin denied the accusations that led to the restraining order being granted in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday, July 4. “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and dignity that characterise me,” he wrote.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time.”

He continued: “I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart. Ricky Martin.”

A representative for Martin had previously claimed that the allegations were “completely false and fabricated”, per Billboard.

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

It was noted that the petitioner did not attempt to make direct contact with the police, and instead sent his request for a restraining order against Martin directly to the court.