Ricky Martin responds to withdrawal of lawsuit by nephew

Ricky Martin has spoken out for the first time since the withdrawal of a lawsuit by his nephew, which accused him of sexual assault.

Yesterday (July 21), a judge dismissed the temporary restraining order against Martin after his accuser asked to have the case dropped.

The singer’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, was previously granted a restraining order against Martin after accusing him of sexual abuse. According to attorneys for Martin, Sanchez asked to have the case dismissed in a Puerto Rican court today (July 21) and his request was obliged.

“The accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case,” Martin’s attorneys said. “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

The allegations first came to surface on July 1 when a judge granted a restraining order against Martin under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. Puerto Rican authorities revealed that the Latin pop hitmaker had been issued with restraining order which local sources have speculated was an administrative filing by a former partner. Martin continued to deny the allegations that led to the order, calling them “completely false”.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” representatives for Martin said the time. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Now, Martin has spoken out about the case, saying it was “devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

“Truth prevails,” Martin wrote on Twitter yesterday (July 21) with an attached statement from his lawyers.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” the statement began. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and career.”

Martin also shared a video with press outlets, saying: “To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help, so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy, and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

He concluded: “Now, my priority is to heal. And, how do I heal? With music. I can’t wait to be back on stage.”

Truth prevails. Swipe right for English pic.twitter.com/4Q7UOHCi7e — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 21, 2022

Ricky Martin is best known for his 1999 hits ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and ‘She’s All I Ever Had’, both of which appeared on his eponymous fifth (and first English-language) studio album (self-titled).

His latest release was the ‘Pausa EP’, which landed in May 2020 and is set to be followed up with another EP, ‘Play’, at some point this year.