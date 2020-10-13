Rico Blanco, Iñigo Pascual, Ben&Ben to headline Philippines’ Generation TikTok event

TikTok Philippines has announced an online event called Generation TikTok, which will feature musicians Ben&Ben, Rico Blanco and Iñigo Pascual.

In a tweet, TikTok Philippines said that the event will have live performances, showcase top trends, and reveal new features on the app.

Aside from musicians, Generation TikTok will also feature Filipino TikTok creators like O/C Records talent Dora, comedian Mikey Bustos, and more.

Advertisement

Generation TikTok will be streamed on TikTok on Sunday October 18 at 5pm. See the full lineup below.

Are you ready, Generation TikTok? Join us this OCT 18 as we celebrate #GenTikTokPH! Jam with your favorite artists, recreate top trends, explore new TikTok features, win prizes, and more! There will be no replays, so make sure to catch us LIVE on TikTok! Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/sTrtYataIX — TikTok Philippines (@TikTokPH) October 12, 2020

All three musical performers have their own TikTok accounts where they post song clips and funny videos. Iñigo Pascual has the most followers at 3million, followed by Rico Blanco with 520,700 and Ben&Ben with 368,200.

In August, Blanco released the new singles ‘Happy Feelin”, which was recorded and produced during lockdown. Last month, Pascual was part of the collaborative single ‘Rise’, also featuring Zee Avi, Sam Concepcion, Eric Bellinger, Tarsier Records’ Moophs and Vince Nantes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben were nominated in the 2020 MTV EMAs Best Southeast Asian Act category.