Rico Blanco shares solo acoustic version of Rivermaya song to honour Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz

Filipino singer-songwriter Rico Blanco has released a solo acoustic rendition of the Rivermaya song ‘Alab ng Puso’ dedicated to the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

On Monday (July 26), the weightlifter made history by winning the country’s first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The former Rivermaya frontman premiered the recording last night (July 27) as an intimate performance clip. Blanco plays an acoustic guitar in the track backed only by a drum machine. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Blanco, a known sports fan, shared his elation at Diaz’s weighlifting win in a statement. He wrote that his love for sports is equal to his love for music, “sometimes even more”, and that Diaz “carried the dreams of every Filipino like me”. He ended it by saying that this version of ‘Alab ng Puso’ was recorded as his way of saying thanks.

Diaz won her Gold medal in the women’s 55kg class at the Tokyo International Forum, beating world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China. Blanco cheered on the athlete’s emotional reaction to her win, where she burst into tears on live television.

“You cry if you can’t contain the excitement,” he wrote. “You’ve waited a long time, friend.”

lumuha ka. kung hindi mo mapigilan ang tuwa. matagal kang naghintay kaibigan 🇵🇭🥇 — bestfriend korics (@ricoblanco) July 26, 2021

Advertisement

On August 7, Blanco’s music will be honoured in a livestream event titled ‘Rico Blanco Songbook: Musical Stories by Rico Blanco‘. It will feature a line-up of Sarah Geronimo, December Avenue, Ebe Dancel, Mayonnaise, and more.