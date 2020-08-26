Rico Blanco spreads positivity on new single ‘Happy Feelin’’

Former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco has dropped a brand-new single titled ‘Happy Feelin’’.

The upbeat number sports a feel-good pop hook and a rock ‘n’ roll rhythm, made all the more unique with flickering trap beats.

Coinciding with the release of the single on digital platforms yesterday (August 25) was a lyric video. It features an animated version of Blanco, decked out in an appropriately retro outfit, in a vibrant sequence of dance routines. Watch it here:

The song was written and produced by Blanco in his home studio during lockdown. It is also the follow-up to his last single ‘This Too Shall Pass’, released in May. The song was written in light of the pandemic, and six months of its entire net global proceeds will be donated to community initiative Puhon!.

“My efforts are little in light of a pandemic like this,” Blanco said of ‘This Too Shall Pass’. “As big as my imagination is for this song, I also feel that it’s not enough. But it’s what I can do and contribute as a musician.”

The song was his first release under Sony Music Philippines, sparking new activity after a self-imposed hiatus that ended in 2019.

Since leaving the alternative rock band Rivermaya in 2007, Blanco has spent his career writing and recording solo material. In recent years, he’s spent time collaborating with newer acts like indie pop band IV of Spades and rapper Gloc-9.