Rico Blanco, True Faith and more to perform fundraising concert for Typhoon Odette victims

Rico Blanco, True Faith, Silent Sanctuary and other Filipino musicians are banding together for a fundraising concert to help the victims of Typhoon Odette.

Taking place today (December 29) at 19 East in Metro Manila from 7PM local time onwards, the benefit concert will also feature performances from the likes of Electromagnetickombo, Monolog and Eloisa.

Rico Blanco, Silent Sanctuary, True Faith and other great acts will perform tonight, Dec. 29. Non-consumable entrance fee is P1,000 only. Doors open at 7pm. Seating is first come, first served. Reservation is not allowed. Only vaxxed guests may attend. Lend a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/VnlDdsas4B — 19 East (@19East) December 28, 2021

The limited-attendance event will cost P1,000 per ticket, with all proceeds going to victims of Typhoon Odette and “the locals of Siargao”, according to the event poster. Entry will be based on a first-come, first served basis, and will only open to fully vaccinated citizens.

Typhoon Odette, also known as super Typhoon Rai, first made landfall on Siargo Island on December 16 with Category 3 winds, causing communication and power outages across the central east coast of the Philippines.

The super typhoon has since claimed the lives of at least 397 people, and has displaced over 561,000 people, according to an ABS-CBN report. The report also claims that “more than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends.”

The 19 East fundraising concert is the latest effort from Filipino musicians to provide support to those affected by the typhoon. On December 23, The Itchyworms, Sponge Cola, I Belong To The Zoo, Nobita and more put on a similar online charity concert called Locals For Locals.