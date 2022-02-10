Rico Blanco wears multiple hats in whimsical new music video for ‘Pinoy Tayo’

Rico Blanco wears several hats in the brand-new video for ‘Pinoy Tayo’.

In the music video, uploaded onto ABS-CBN’s official YouTube page on Monday (February 7), the Filipino singer-songwriter steps into the roles of weatherman, villain and guest star on a kids’ puppet show.

Watch the whimsical music video for ‘Pinoy Tayo’ below.

The music video for ‘Pinoy Tayo’ comes five months after the track was first released. The track is a renamed and reimagined version of Orange And Lemons’ ‘Pinoy Ako’, and also serves as the theme song for Filipino reality show Pinoy Big Brother.

‘Pinoy Tayo’ was written and composed by Jonathan Manalo, Clem Castro and Rico Blanco, with Blanco and Manalo producing.

Blanco’s version of ‘Pinoy Tayo’ also served as the first single from a 25-track tribute album that paid homage to Manalo’s contributions to the Filipino music scene over the last 20 years.

Rico Blanco most recently produced the stirring single ‘Huling Unang Sayaw’ for singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel, and ‘Pumila Ka’ for Maris Racal in January.

In August last year, Rico Blanco produced and released late Slapshock singer Jamir Garcia’s first posthumous single ‘Paraiso’ under his label, Balcony Entertainment. Blanco has also produced Garcia’s posthumous solo album, which has yet to receive a release date.