Rico Blanco, Zild Benitez, Ebe Dancel and more to perform for Balcony Entertainment Live concert this June

Filipino singer-songwriter Rico Blanco has announced a live concert showcasing artists on his record label, Balcony Entertainment.

Dubbed Balcony Entertainment Live, the single-day concert is scheduled to take place on June 11 at Music Museum in Metro Manila. The concert will feature performances from Blanco, Zild Benitez, Ebe Dancel, Maris Racal, Raven and Never The Strangers.

Check out the complete line-up for ‘Balcony Entertainment Live’ below.

Advertisement

Tickets to the concert are currently on sale and can be purchased here. Tickets are available in four price categories: Balcony passes go for PHP824, while VIP Side passes cost PHP1,854. VIP tickets cost PHP2,884 and VVIP passes go for PHP3,605.

Entry to the concert will only be permitted to ticket-holders with proof of full vaccination. More information can be found here.

Rico Blanco – the founder of Balcony Entertainment – most recently released the single ‘Pinoy Tayo’ in early September. The track is a renamed and reimagined version of Orange And Lemons’ ‘Pinoy Ako’, and also serves as the theme song for Filipino reality show Pinoy Big Brother.

Ebe Dancel released his latest four-track EP ‘Habangbuhay’ in mid-February. The EP also includes Dancel’s previously released single, ‘Huling Unang Sayaw’, which first dropped in January.

IV Of Spades member Zild Benitez most recently released a new demo titled ‘Dekada ‘70’ following the recent electoral win of Philippines’ incoming president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

Advertisement

Zild has also recently been announced as a performer for Venice Music Fest on May 28 alongside One Click Straight, Ysanygo and Hey June!.

The line-up for ‘Balcony Entertainment Live’ is:

Rico Blanco

Ebe Dancel

Zild Benitez

Maris Racal

Raven

Never The Strangers