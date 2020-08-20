Rico Nasty is giving away iPhones to celebrate her latest single ‘iPhone’

Rico Nasty is fresh off the release of her latest single, ‘iPhone’, and now she’s giving fans the opportunity to win the namesake product in a new giveaway.
Taking to Instagram, Rico revealed that she’s giving away three brand new iPhone 11 Max Pros, along with a phone case signed by her, in line with her new make-up collection with cosmestics company Il Makiage.
“I am going to be giving away a new iPhone – yes, a new iPhone…,” Rico said in the post.
“It’s gonna have a case signed by me so you don’t ever break your iPhone and you’re always thinking of me.”
🔥🤑GIVEAWAY 🤑🔥 Wanna win one of 3 brand new iPhones (not my song, like legit an iPhone 11 Max Pro in this badass signed case?!) AND my entire Rico Na$ty Collection with @ilmakiage?! 3 lucky winners will EACH receive an iPhone in a Rico Nasty signed case & my entire @ilmakiage collection 💅🏽 PLUS, 10 of you will get my FULL makeup collection!! But first, follow the rules for once ppl… TO ENTER: – Follow @ilmakiage & @riconasty on IG 🤟 – Like this post 💚 – Tag 2 friends with great taste below💜 ⚡Open internationally • Ends 10:59AM EST on Wednesday 8/26. Good luck! ⚡
In addition to the phone and the case, the three major prize winners will also receive the full Rico Nasty x Il Makiage collection. Ten other winners will also receive the full collection.
To be eligible to win, fans have to be following both Rico Nasty and Il Makiage on Instagram, like the announcement post, and tag 2 friends “with great taste” in the comments.
‘iPhone’ is just the latest in a string of singles Rico Nasty has released this year, ahead of the announcement of her debut album ‘Nightmare Vacation’.
The song is also the second time this year that Rico has teamed up with 100 gecs. Earlier this year, she hopped on a remix of their song ‘Ringtone’ alongside Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito.
In addition, this month has seen Rico link up with Kali Uchis for her new single, ‘Aqui Yo Mando’.