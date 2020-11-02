Rico Nasty teases fierce new track due out next week

Rico Nasty has teased a fierce new track that is set to arrive next week – listen to a snippet of it below.

The 56-second black and white teaser sees Rico dressed up in gothic gear, complete with spiked hair and painted leather jacket, swinging around an electric guitar whilst delivering her bars.

“Oh, for real/ They say Rico put a 10-piece in her grill/ I been moving how I want, fuck how you feel/ I was told to get it how you live, oh, for real,” Rico raps.

Due to arrive on Friday, November 13, you can check out the teaser below:

Dropping this on Friday the 13th 🔪 pic.twitter.com/zbOb9QGZHb — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 1, 2020

The currently untitled track will mark the fourth release in a string of singles Rico has delivered this year, following last month’s BuddahBless-produced ‘Don’t Like Me’ with Gucci Mane and Don Toliver, ‘IPHONE’ in August and ‘Own It’ also last month.

Rico’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Nightmare Vacation’ is due to drop later this year.

Meanwhile, Rico Nasty has said she thinks women should stop worrying about the opinions of men and instead do what they want to do.

Speaking in a recent interview with NME, Rico discussed the impact of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s controversial new track ‘WAP’, and how it’s offered liberation to many with regards to sexuality.

Getting behind the track and its message, Rico said: “Let these guys know that they can’t tell you what to do. I’mma shake this ass, and you’re going to watch it and you’re going to pay my bills.

“I love it because it’s time women stop worrying about what men think about them. We might not say we are, but [women can be] really mean and like ‘That’s that hoe shit!’ and it’s really not. It’s really just having fun and enjoying your life.”