Ridley Scott reportedly in talks to direct Bee Gees biopic

Ridley Scott is reportedly in talks to helm an upcoming biopic based on the Bee Gees.

According to a report from Deadline Hollywood, anonymous sources close to to the project told the outlet that Scott is currently in the negotiations phase with Paramount Pictures to lead its upcoming biopic based on the group.

The film, which is currently untitled, has yet to receive a release date or cast. Scott will also supposedly co-produce the film alongside Graham King for GK Films, Stacey Snider and Michael Pruss for Scott Free. John Logan, who wrote Scott’s 2000 epic Gladiator, will reportedly pen the script. Barry Gibb, the last surviving Bee Gees brother and member, will executive produce.

The film will tell the story of lives and careers of the Gibbs brothers: Barry, Maurice and Robin, the latter two of whom died in 2003 and 2012, respectively.

A Bee Gees biopic has been in the works at Paramount for a number of years now. It was first announced in 2019, with Graham King similarly attached to produce. Two years later, it was announced that Kenneth Branagh would be directing the film, with a script written by Ben Elton.

Branagh exited the project for unknown reasons, leading to John Carney stepping in as director in March 2022, but departed due to scheduling conflicts. He was replaced by Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria in December 2022.

The Bee Gees biopic is the latest biographical film based on a musician to be announced in recent times. Back To Black, based on Amy Winehouse, has been confirmed for release in the UK on April 12, 2024 and on April 11 across Australia. Named after Winehouse’s breakout sophomore – and final – studio album, the film will star Industry’s Marisa Abela as Winehouse herself, and outlines her years living in London, alongside her rapid rise to fame. Watch the official trailer for the film here.

Similarly, a biopic based on Michael Jackson, titled Michael, is currently in the works. Michael Jackson’s real life nephew Jaafar portraying the late singer, while Colmon Domingo portrays his father.