Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a child together.

New photographs captured the pair together in New York’s Harlem district last Friday (January 28). Rihanna unveiled her baby bump via an open coat accessorised with a chain as the pair walked around New York together.

NME has reached out to representatives of Rihanna for comment.

Back in May last year, A$AP Rocky confirmed that he was dating Rihanna, after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship.

The pair were first linked in 2013 when A$AP supported the Barbadian singer on her ‘Diamonds World Tour’.

In an interview with GQ, Rocky described her as “the love of my life”.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know,” he said. “She’s the one.”

The rapper also explained that the pair have done their best to avoid paparazzi attention, while confirming that he has been busy at work on new music with the singer.

Rocky revealed that he recorded new music for his upcoming album ‘All Smiles’ last summer while on a cross-country trip of the US with Rihanna. Their tour bus was fitted with a mobile recording set-up that he used throughout the trip.

“It’s all about the evolution,” Rocky said about his approach to his new album. “If I’m still doing the same shit with the same sounds and the same bars and the same visuals from years ago, what’s the point? You got that catalogue. You can go revisit that.”

The rapper said that he had been running ideas for ‘All Smiles’ past Rihanna, but stopped short of confirming whether she will feature on the album.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said of Rihanna’s influence on his new music.

The rapper also said that his relationship with Rhianna had influenced ‘All Smiles’, calling the album a “ghetto love tale” that is “way more mature” than his previous work.

Last September, Rihanna told fans to expect a completely different sound when she eventually releases her long-awaited ninth studio album.

The singer commented on the follow-up to ‘Anti’ while speaking to Associated Press about her latest Savage X Fenty show.

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear,” she told AP.