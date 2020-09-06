Rihanna injured in electric scooter accident

Rihanna has suffered minor injuries after being involved in an electric scooter accident.

After photos surfaced on Friday (September 4) of the singer with a black eye and swelling to the face, TMZ discovered that the injuries were brought about after Rihanna fell off a scooter.

According to the publication, the scooter flipped over, smacking her in the face and forehead in an incident that took place earlier in the week.

Advertisement “Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” a rep for Rihanna told People.

The rep added: “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker’s accident comes a month after Simon Cowell was hospitalised after breaking his back falling off his new electric bicycle.

The music mogul was trying out the bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home with his family when he fell off and injured himself.



