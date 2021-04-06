Rihanna marches at Stop Asian Hate rally in New York

Rihanna has stood in solidarity with the Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community after attending a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City over the weekend.

The singer attended the rally on Easter Sunday (April 4), with her assistant Tina Truong sharing pictures of the two of them attending the protest on Instagram.

Remaining low-key, Rihanna was decked out in a black sunglasses, face mask and a casual black baseball cap for the event.

Footage from the rally showed the singer dancing in the streets with her sign, which read “#StopAsianHate” on one side, and “Hate = Racism Against God!” on the other.

In one heartwarming moment from the march, Rihanna was also seen giving out her Instagram handle to one of the march’s attendees, much to his disbelief when he realised who exactly she was. “That’s you? Shit!” the man replies in the clip.

Truong captured the images: “This is what solidarity looks like! #stopaapihate #stopasianhate #callitahatecrime.”

Rihanna’s participation in the march comes weeks after she spoke out to condemn anti-Asian violence following a mass shooting in Atlanta last month (March 16).

“What happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic & is certainly not an isolated incident by any means,” Rihanna wrote. “AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated & it’s disgusting! I’m heartbroken for the Asian community & my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost. The hate must stop.”

The attacks took place at two spas in the city and at a massage parlour in the suburb of Acworth, which is located approximately 30 miles north of Atlanta.

It has been confirmed that six of the victims were women of Korean descent, while the suspect, named as Robert Aaron Long, faces multiple counts of murder as well as aggravated assault.

According to ABC 7 New York, there have also been at least 33 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City already in 2021, police reports have confirmed.