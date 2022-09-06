Rihanna reportedly helps staff clear up after asking restaurant to stay open past closing

Rihanna helped waiting staff clear up after she asked restaurant workers to close late so that she could enjoy a late night meal with her friends.

READ MORE: 25 incredibly geeky facts about Rihanna

According to Page Six, the pop star and six friends ate caviar and sashimi bites at New York City Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe until 2am last Thursday (September 1).

As a thank you for permitting her request, Rihanna was apparently spotted “helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late”.

Advertisement

The news follows Rihanna in July being named America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman. In June, the singer made Forbes‘ America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2022 list, a feat that now makes her the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US.

Others on the list include Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon and Kris Jenner.

According to CNBC, Rihanna’s position at number 21 on the list makes her the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US.

She has achieved her $1.4 billion (£1.173billion) net worth through her music as well as various Fenty brands.

In February, Rihanna promised fans that new music is still on the way. Her most recent album was 2016’s ‘Anti’.

Advertisement

Earlier this year she welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky and appeared in the music video for his single ‘D.M.B.’.

Rihanna features prominently throughout the five minute video directed and executive produced by Rocky for AWGE. ‘D.M.B.’ is an acronym for “Dat’s My Bitch”.