Rihanna to step down as Savage X Fenty CEO

Rihanna is set to step down as CEO of Savage X Fenty.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur will remain as executive chair at the lingerie brand she founded in 2018, but former Anthropologie group CEO Hillary Super will fill the CEO role.

According to Vogue Business, the switch is set to be affective from June 26.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna said in a statement to Vogue.

“This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Rihanna’s net worth is currently estimated above $1.4billion (£1.1billion), as reported by Vogue.

Controversy surrounded Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 back in November, when it was revealed that Johnny Depp had a role in the feature-length fashion film after his much-publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Earlier this year, the pop sensation performed a career-spanning set at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona in February, her first live performance in five years.

Following the performance, representatives for the star confirmed the news that she was pregnant, after she appeared to rub her stomach when she began to sing ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’.

Last month, it was revealed that Rihanna’s performance at this year’s Super Bowl game is officially the most-watched halftime show of all time.

The news was confirmed by Rihanna’s label Roc Nation on Twitter tonight (May 2) with 121.017million views. Per an image attached to Roc Nation’s tweet, an initial report from Nielsen was incorrect and has since been corrected, now making Rihanna’s halftime show the “most-watched on record”.

Katy Perry’s 2015 halftime show was reported to have 121million views in February, but that number has since been surpassed by Rihanna’s halftime performance this year.

Elsewhere, Rihanna received a standing ovation for her performance of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song ‘Lift Me Up’ at the Oscars 2023 back in March.