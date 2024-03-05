RIIZE announce 2024 ‘RIIZING Day’ fan-con world tour

K-pop boyband RIIZE have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘RIIZING Day’ fan-con world tour, with concerts in the US, Asia and more.
Today (March 5), RIIZE revealed that they would be going on a fan-con world tour in 2024, titled ‘RIIZING Day’, featuring concerts and stops in nine different cities and territories in the coming months.
The boyband’s tour will kick off with a two-day concert at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea on May 4 and 5. In the same month, the group will play hold shows in Tokyo, Japan and Los Angeles, California.
The following month, RIIZE will bring their ‘RIIZING Day’ fan-con tour to Hong Kong and Taipei, before heading to the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand in July 2024. In August, the boyband will also play a show in Indonesia.
According to the announcement post for RIIZE’s 2024 ‘RIIZING Day’ fan-con world tour, more dates are expected to be added soon. Meanwhile, ticketing information will be announced “at a later date”. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.
The dates for RIIZE’s 2024 ‘RIIZING Day’ fan-con world tour are:
MAY 2024
04: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium
05: Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium
11: Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium
12: Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium
20: Los Angeles, California, Peacock Theater
JUNE 2024
01: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 8&10
15: Taipei, Taiwan, New Taipei City Exhibition Hall
JULY 2024
14: Manila, Philippines, Smart Aranetra Coliseum
20: Singapore, Singapore, Expo Hall 7
27: Bangkok, Thailand, Thunder Dome
28: Bangkok, Thailand, Thunder Dome
AUGUST 2024
31: Jakarta, Indonesia, ICE BSD City Hall 5
Their this year, RIIZE returned with their new single ‘Love 119’. The song is their third in a string of singles, following September’s ‘Get A Guitar’ and October’s ‘Talk Saxy’. The boyband are scheduled to release new music soon, according to SM Entertainment.