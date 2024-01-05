Rookie boyband RIIZE return with dreamy ‘Love 119’ music video

RIIZE have made their comeback with a music video for their new single ‘Love 119’.

In the new visual, the boyband head to school together on a cold winter’s day, where they quietly observe a love interest in their class from afar. In other scenes, the group practise the song’s choreography together. Later, they take a bus to an open forest clearing, where they play together in the snow.

“Stolen my heart, that girl’s a killer / Love so good, feels like a thriller / It’s begun, this is an emergency / 1-1-9, 1-1-9, save my life, save my life / She sets me free, this is an emergency,” they chant in the chorus.

The new song samples the 2005 track ‘Emergency Room’ by South Korean band Izi, which was originally released for the soundtrack of the K-drama Delightful Girl Choon-hyang. Per SM Entertainment, ‘Love 119’ “expresses the feelings of first love” in RIIZE’s own musical style.

RIIZE will also be performing the track for the first time on KBS2’s weekly music show Music Bank, unveiling its full choreography which members Shotaro and Wonbin helped to produce.

‘Love 119’ marks RIIZE’s first release of the year and their second comeback since making their debut back in September 2023 with ‘Get A Guitar’. The group made their first comeback last October with the single ‘Talk Saxy’.

The new single is also their first release without member Seunghan, who began an indefinite hiatus in November 2023. At the time, SM Entertainment said that this was “related to his private matters that were recently leaked and distributed through online channels.”