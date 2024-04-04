RIIZE announce first mini-album ‘RIIZING’, out in June

K-pop boyband RIIZE have announced their debut mini-album ‘RIIZING’, slated for release in June, with several singles to be dropped in the lead-up.

The boyband officially announced ‘RIIZING’ on social media yesterday (April 3), with a schedule of their activities in the months leading up to the mini-album’s release in June. Promotions for ‘RIIZING’ begin today (April 3), with the digital release of a full version of pre-debut teaser ‘Siren’ – listen to it here:

According to the post, the K-pop boyband will drop four more songs prior to the release of ‘RIIZING’. On April 18, they will release a single titled ‘Impossible’. RIIZE will also unveil three B-sides from the upcoming project – ‘9 Days’, ‘Honestly’ and ‘One Kiss’ – on April 29.

‘RIIZING’ will be released in full sometime in June, with pre-orders set to begin in May. The K-pop boyband will embark on their 2024 ‘RIIZING Day’ fan-con world tour prior to the release of the mini-album, with shows in Korea, the US and more.

However, it remains unclear whether inactive member Seunghan – who has been on an indefinite hiatus since November 2023 – will return to the group at any point in the coming year. Notably, the full release of ‘Siren’ does not include the singer’s vocals.

‘RIIZING’ will also mark RIIZE’s second music release of 2024, following the single ‘Love 119’ in early January. The song is their third in a string of singles, following their debut with ‘Get A Guitar’ in September and ‘Talk Saxy’ in October.

In other K-pop news, Big Bang star G-Dragon will make his return to music sometime in the second half of 2024. It will mark his first solo release in about seven years, since he released his self-titled EP ‘Kwon Ji-yong’ in 2017, as well as his first since leaving YG Entertainment.