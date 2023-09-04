SM Entertainment’s new boyband RIIZE debut with ‘Get A Guitar’

SM Entertainment’s new K-pop boyband RIIZE have made their debut with their new single ‘Get A Guitar’.

RIIZE are a seven-member group from SM Entertainment, featuring former NCT members Shotaro and Sungchan. The duo are joined by Eunseok, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee and Anton.

“I love it when our eyes meet / Ooh, baby, ooh / I love it when I dance with you / Drawing sunshine in the rhythm / Full of dreams in my heart,” the boyband sing on the upbeat chorus of ‘Get A Guitar’.

Advertisement

‘Get a Guitar’ is also the title of RIIZE’s debut single album, which include the previously released song ‘Memories’.

At a press conference in Seoul for the release of ‘Get a Guitar’, SM Entertainment also announced that RIIZE will also be represented by RCA Records in the US, per Forbes.

“RIIZE are ushering in an exciting new era of K-pop,” said Joseph Chang, CEO of SM and Kakao Entertainment America. “We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at RCA and look forward to making history together.”

“RIIZE are incredibly talented and versatile artists and we are excited to welcome them to the RCA Family and work together with the amazing SM team,” added Peter Edge, the Chairman and CEO of RCA Records.

Advertisement

In other K-pop news, PURPLE KISS have announced their 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour. The 17-date tour will feature shows in Philadelphia, Nashville, San Antonio and more across October and November.

Meanwhile, rookie K-pop boyband xikers have announced the US leg of their 2023 ‘Tricky House: First Encounter’ world tour, featuring six shows in New York, Illinois, Texas and California.