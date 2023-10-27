RIIZE go back to the ’90s in their new music video for ‘Talk Saxy’

K-pop boyband RIIZE have dropped a music video for their new single, ‘Talk Saxy’.

In the clip for ‘Talk Saxy’, RIIZE recall boybands such as *NSYNC and B2K with their matching baggy outfits and sports jerseys. Similarly, the music video also calls back to the ’90s with its set design.

“Talk to me exactly what you feel / Hide nothing, show me all and everything / It’s okay, let your heart do what it wants / Get it straight to the point / Talk saxy,” RIIZE sing on the groovy chorus.

Advertisement

‘Talk Saxy’ is RIIZE first release since they made their debut in September 2023 with ‘Get A Guitar’. The release had also featured the B-side track, ‘Memories’.

RIIZE are the first boyband from SM Entertainment since the K-pop agency debuted NCT in 2016. Notably, RIIZE feature two former NCT members, Shotaro and Sungchan, both of whom left the group in May this year.

In other K-pop news, BTS’ V has assured fans that he is “all good” after a recent stalking incident. His label, Big Hit Music has also release a statement, where it says it has a “no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist’s personal life and threaten their safety”.

Meanwhile, Doona! star Bae Suzy has opened up about potentially retiring from the entertainment industry, saying that it could happen “at any time”.