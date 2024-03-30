Rina Sawayama and YOASOBI to appear at NewJeans fan meeting in Tokyo

Rina Sawayama and YOASOBI are set to join NewJeans at their two-date fan meeting in Tokyo in June.

It was announced earlier this week that the two-day fan-meet concert, called the ‘Bunnies Camp 2024’, will take place on June 26 and 27 at the Tokyo Dome.

And now, a poster for the shows has revealed that YOASOBI and Sawayama will be part of the shows, as “special guest appearances”.

YOASOBI will be part of the first show on June 26, with Sawayama appearing at the second on June 27.

NewJeans will perform 12 tracks at the shows, including four new songs, and there will be solo performances by members of the K-pop group too.

Alongside news of the fan meeting, the group announced not one, but two new single albums this week. They shared the announcement via their app Phoning, where they revealed the first single album will drop on May 24, with the second arriving on June 21.

The first will be called ‘How Sweet’ and will feature its title track and another song called ‘Bubble Gum’. Then, they will release a Japanese single album to mark their official debut in Japan, with a title track called ‘Supernatural’ and a second song called ‘Right Now’.

The K-pop girl group have been teasing new music since the beginning of this month.

They have also announced that they will embark on a world tour in 2025, although dates have not yet been released.

NME spoke with NewJeans last year, where they opened up about their Y2K revivalism: “It’s kind of like bringing back the old trends from maybe when our parents were our age,” Hanni said.

“I like that whole cycle of trends being connected. And also, it means that our parents can kind of connect to the Y2K trend because of all the retro, ’90s styling and stuff. For that to be a part of our music and image also leaves us a lot of room for creative expansion as well. It doesn’t really hold us into one area.”

NME also gave a five-star review to their debut EP ‘Get Up’ last year: “As first years go, NewJeans’ had been nothing short of a dream even before ‘Get Up’. Now, though, with six more flawless songs and yet more songwriting credits for Haerin and Danielle, they’re capping off their first 12 months and introducing the next round in divine style.”

“Thanks to this mini-album, all eyes will continue to be on them and we couldn’t be more excited to see where they go next.”