Rina Sawayama announces 2023 Japan tour

Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has announced a three-date Japan tour in 2023, featuring stops in Nagoya, Osaka and Japan.

The alt-pop starling’s Japan outing supports the release of her sophomore album ‘Hold The Girl’, out today (September 16). The tour will begin in Nagoya, where she will play at Diamond Hall on January 17. The tour continues in Osaka, where she will perform at Zepp Osaka Bayside on January 18, before concluding in Tokyo on January 20 at the Tokyo Garden Theater.

Standing tickets for the Nagoya and Osaka dates will cost JPY8,500. “2F reserved seats” will also be made available at the Osaka date for JPY9,000. For the Tokyo show, “S” seats will sell for JPY9,500, whereas “A” seats – situated behind the third balcony on the fifth floor of the venue – will cost JPY8,500.

The general release for tickets of all dates will be made available on November 5, at 10AM Japan time, though members of various ticketing agencies will be entitled to earlier access to tickets – for instance, members of Live Nation Japan Premium Club and Creative Man will be able to purchase tickets starting today at 6PM Japan time. More ticketing details can be found on Live Nation’s official event pages for the respective dates.

The fresh string of Japan dates follows the singer’s recent announcement of 2023 dates in Australia and New Zealand, which will see her stopping for performances in Auckland, New Zealand, and Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia.

Since May, Rina Sawayama has been consistently previewing ‘Hold The Girl’ with five singles: ‘This Hell’, ‘Catch Me In The Air’, ‘Hold The Girl’, ‘Phantom’ and ‘Hurricanes’. In a recent interview, the singer acknowledged the similarities between ‘This Hell’ and the 1979 ABBA smash, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’, an issue which was resolved through Elton John’s mediation by linking up the two parties. ABBA keyboardist Benny Andersson eventually gave Sawayama the permission to maintain ‘This Hell’s’ current form.

She will begin touring ‘Hold The Girl’ in October with a slew of dates in the UK and Ireland, which will then be followed by a North American tour in November.