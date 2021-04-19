Rina Sawayama says she’s already started work on second album

Rina Sawayama has given fans an update on the progress of her second album, following the one year anniversary of her acclaimed debut ‘SAWAYAMA‘.

Taking to Twitter, Sawayama revealed that work on the follow-up to her debut, which is yet to have a known title, has already begun with producer Clarence Clarity.

“I’ve already started album 2 with @clarenceclarity and I love it,” Sawayama said.

“put next to SAWAYAMA its gonna cover all musical bases.”

The tweet came as part of a thread looking back on the success of ‘SAWAYAMA’, released on April 17 last year, where she thanked her fans – or ‘pixels’ – and her label, Dirty Hit, for supporting her.

“This album literally changed my life,” she wrote.

“I remember being scared + insecure whilst writing this album, cos I felt like an outsider to the pop world. this feeling was exacerbated by countless meetings with labels who weren’t into it.”

“but I knew that I had to do it the way I wanted to otherwise I would get sad,” she continued.

“this was an album that was written with a tiny team, on a tiny budget, and at one point before it finally got signed I was about to run out of money cos I was funding every single thing.”

Sawayama scored a huge win earlier this year, after a history-making campaign to get the BRITs and Mercury Prize to change the rules around eligibility.

The Japanese-born Sawayama does not have British citizenship, but has indefinite leave to remain in the UK. Current rules in Japan prevent her from dual citizenship.

Previously, solo artists must have had British or Irish nationality and proof of citizenship to be eligible for BRIT awards or the Mercury Prize. Now, that rule has been altered to extend eligibility to those who have resided in the UK for at least five years.

Following the eligibility change, Sawayama was nominated for the 2021 BRITs Rising Star Award, but was beaten out by Griff.

Two days ahead of the one year anniversary of ‘SAWAYAMA’, Sawayama released a remix of album track ‘Chosen Family’ featuring Elton John. The pop icon had previously called ‘SAWAYAMA’ his favourite album of 2020.

Sawayama will finally be touring album around the UK later this year, including her biggest headline show to date.