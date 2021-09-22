Rina Sawayama sets release window for her second album

Rina Sawayama has offered an update on her as-yet-untitled second studio album, slating a potential release window in 2022.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, who inquired as to the release date of the prospective LP, Sawayama succinctly replied: “Next year, late summer.”

next year late summer https://t.co/bDCPYl9Gbe — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) September 21, 2021

Sawayama released her quasi-eponymous debut album, ‘Sawayama’, in April of 2020. In a five-star review, NME praised the album for establishing “a fresh sound drenched in familiarity.”

“Drawing on every aspect of her identity, Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques,” it read.

Since the album’s release, she has shared a new version of single ‘Chosen Family’, which features Elton John. The singer-songwriter has also appeared on Metallica‘s covers project ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ and Lady Gaga‘s remix project ‘Dawn of Chromatica’ this year. She provided new versions of ‘Enter Sandman’ and ‘Free Woman’ for each project, respectively.

Sawayama has most recently been filming ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, making her film debut in the role of Akira. She is set to star in the film alongside the titular lead of Keanu Reeves, as well as co-stars Lawrence Fishburne and Ian McShane. Shooting reportedly began on the film in June, with the film slated for a May 2022 release.