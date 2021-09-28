Ringo Starr remembers drumming in his attic with Charlie Watts and John Bonham

Ringo Starr has recalled a story of him jamming in his attic with the late Charlie Watts and John Bonham, saying it makes him wish TikTok existed in the 1970s.

The Beatles’ drummer was speaking in a press conference about his new EP ‘Change The World’, when he remembered the three iconic drummers sharing a jam session.

“I had a drum kit up in the attic – it was like a cinema attic, music, whatever you want to do up there. Charlie came, and so did John Bonham,” he remembered. “We’ve got three drummers, just hanging out.

“Bonham got on the kit,” Ringo added of the late Led Zeppelin sticksman. “But because it was just like … you know, it’s not like onstage, where you nail them down, so they’re steady. It was just, like, there. So as he was playing, the bass drum was hopping away from him.