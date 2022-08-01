Ringo Starr unveils details of new EP, ‘EP3’

Ringo Starr has unveiled details of a new EP called ‘EP3’.

The Beatles drummer has said the project will be released on September 16 via Universal.

A press statement said that Starr recorded the four new songs that make up ‘EP3’ at his Roccabella West home studio. He said he worked with long-time collaborators on the project including Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar.

After its digital release, physical copies of ‘EP3’ will be available from November 18 on CD, 10-inch vinyl, and a limited-edition translucent royal blue cassette. You can pre-order the album here.

‘EP3’ Tracklist:

1. ‘World Go Round’

2. ‘Everyone and Everything’

3. ‘Let’s Be Friends’

4. ‘Free Your Soul’

The project is described as a collection of “feel-good lyrics” and “easy-breezy melodies”. Starr also sings and drums on every track.

Speaking about the project, he said: “I am in my studio writing and recording every chance I get.

“It’s what I have always done and will continue to do, and releasing EPs more frequently allows me to continue to be creative and give each song a little more love.”

Meanwhile, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Starr are set to set to feature in a new documentary.

Let There Be Drums!, which is due to be released in cinemas on October 28, is being directed by Justin Kreutzmann, son of The Grateful Dead’s drummer Bill Kreutzmann.

According to Deadline it “examines the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation.” It is set to feature one of Hawkins’ final interviews before he died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25 at the age of 50.

Along with Starr, it will also include Stewart Copeland of The Police, Stephen Perkins from Jane’s Addiction, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and ex-Guns N’ Roses sticksman Matt Sorum.

Kreutzmann took on the project “to talk to the world’s most influential drummers in hopes of better understanding his father and the instrument that defined his life.”