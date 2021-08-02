Rinni Wulandari teams up with Willy Winarko for new track ‘Underrated’

Indonesian singer Rinni Wulandari has released her latest collaboration with rapper Willy Winarko, the song ‘Underrated’.

Out on all major streaming platforms last Friday (July 30), the song “pretty much sums up” the years the artist has spent building career in the music industry. Co-written with fellow singer-songwriter Sheryl Sheinafia, ‘Underrated’ relates Rinni’s constant feeling of being an “underdog” and her desire to churn out more creative ways to improve and serve her music to the world.

As she croons in the song, “I won’t lose it or break / I’m not gonna give up, too / They say I’m underrated / But to me I still made it”.

Listen to the track here:

‘Underrated’ will be part of Rinni Wulandari’s upcoming album ‘Skins’, slated for release in August. The full-length record will also feature previously released tracks ‘Born Ready’, ‘Keep On Movin’ and ‘Feel Good’. The 31-year-old singer said that these songs “represent the layers of life experience that have shaped me into the person I am today.”

Rinni Wulandari debuted as a singer in 2007 after winning the top spot in the fourth edition of Indonesia Idol. Since then, she has released three full-length albums: ‘Independent Part 1’ in 2015 and ‘I Am Independent’ and ‘Independent Part 2’ in 2017.