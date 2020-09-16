Rita Ora, Tinashe, Martin Garrix lead virtual lineup for Singapore’s Hydeout Festival

Singapore’s Hydeout Festival has announced the first wave of performers for its inaugural virtual event, Hydeout World: The Prelude, in November. See the full list below.

The lineup features 11 pop, hip-hop and EDM artists that were slated to perform in Singapore this year for the debut edition of Hydeout Festival: Rita Ora, Tinashe, Martin Garrix, Sam Feldt, Yellow Claw and more. Two labels will also be involved: Monstercat and Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS.

The live festival was originally set for April this year, but was postponed to October due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Then in August, Hydeout officially announced its 2020 cancellation.

The festival, which was scheduled to take place over two weekends in at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay, would have seen performances from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, DJ SNAKE and more.

It is currently unclear if admission to Hydeout’s virtual festival will be free, or if tickets will be sold. A firm date for the event has not been announced, but is expected to take place on Saturday, 14 November, according to a countdown clock on the Hydeout website.

In other regional festival news, Indonesia’s We The Fest has announced a virtual event titled We The Fest: Virtual Home Edition happening on September 26 and 27. The two-day event will be headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Oh Wonder and Masego, plus other artists Gabber Modus Operandi, Autograf, Keshi, Yura Yunita and more.

While We The Fest’s virtual event is free, viewers will have to RSVP to secure a spot for the livestream.

The current line-up for Hydeout World: The Prelude is:

Rita Ora

Tinashe

Martin Garrix

Sam Feldt (Live)

Yellow Claw

Andrew Rayel

David Gravell

Don Diablo

Flux Pavilion

Mark Sixma

Nicky Romero

Monstercat

STMPD RCRDS