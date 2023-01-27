NewsMusic News

Watch Rita Ora’s hyperreal new video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’

The clip features cameos from Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Addison Rae and more

By Sam Moore
Rita Ora
Rita Ora (Picture: Edward Cooke / Press)

Rita Ora has shared the new music video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track, which was also released today (January 27), was co-written by the singer and produced by Lewis Thompson, and was “inspired by her personal experience of feeling vulnerable at the very start of a romantic journey”.

‘You Only Love Me’ opens with a voice memo for Ora’s husband, the filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi.

“With ‘You Only Love Me’ and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” Ora said in a statement about the song.

“Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music – the journey was not always easy, but I’ve come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.”

A new video for ‘You Only Love Me’ has been released this afternoon. Directed by Charlie Sarsfield and shot in the LA suburbs, the clip depicts a fictional wedding “through the lens of a Stepford Wives-meets-Alice In Wonderland-style narrative”.

Cameos in the video come from Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, Alexander Stewart and fairy godmother Sharon Stone.

Ora will perform ‘You Only Love Me’ – which is the first track to be lifted from Ora’s upcoming album (her first release since inking a partnership with BMG) – on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (February 1).

