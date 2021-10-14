Rivermaya issue statement to fans following band’s show of support for Leni Robredo

Filipino rock band Rivermaya have issued a statement to fans following their public support of Leni Robredo.

Following Robredo’s bid for the Philippine presidency, which she announced last week (October 7), Rivermaya tweaked their Facebook profile photo to reflect their band name in pink, which has become the colour of support for Robredo across the Philippines. Posted a week ago, the photo has racked up 45,000 likes so far.

The move apparently caused a rift amongst Rivermaya fans, some of whom are not supporters of Robredo. The band then issued a statement written by member Mark Escueta on Tuesday (October 12).

“To those who don’t like us anymore because of our support for VP Leni, that’s fine,” Escueta wrote. “Even though music has no connection to politics, I respect your decision.”

Magandang gabi :)Sa mga ayaw na sa amin dahil sa pagsuporta namin kay VP Leni, okey lang yon. Kahit wala namang… Posted by Rivermaya on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Escueta then thanked fans who continue to support them despite their political differences, assuring that their show of support for Robredo was personal and voluntary. “And let’s make it clear, we didn’t get paid even a peso,” he emphasised.

To close off the statement, Escueta teased an upcoming Rivermaya single, which will be their first new material since 2017’s studio album ‘Sa Kabila ng Lahat’.

Robredo’s campaign has seen support from several notable Filipino musicians. Recently, Ely Buendia reignited hopes for an Eraserheads reunion after saying he might consider reforming the band if Robredo were to run for election.

Earlier this week, Buendia clarified that his original remark was a “frivolous” joke, but he’s “dead serious about our people’s future”.

Rivermaya – which consists of drummer Mark Escueta, guitarist/keyboardist Mike Elgar, and bassist Nathan Azarcon – were founded in 1994. The band have remained a trio since 2007 since the departure of frontman Rico Blanco.