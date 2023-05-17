Rivers Cuomo on Weezer music: “Maybe there’s too much quantity”

Rivers Cuomo has suggested that he thinks Weezer have released “too much” music.

The band have released 15 studio albums across their three decade-long career, as well as several EPs, including their four-part ‘SZNZ’ series last year.

Now, in conversation with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea on his podcast, This Little Light, Cuomo implied that Weezer’s back catalogue might have become too large.

Advertisement

“I think, if I were to go back and plan out an ideal artist’s career, I don’t know — maybe there’s too much quantity,” Cuomo said when Flea asked how he felt about Weezer’s extensive discography.

“Maybe the whole thing would be more impactful if we could go back in time and just release the very best stuff. Cherry-pick and release it in a very strategic way. But hindsight is 20/20, and hopefully future generations will sort it all out and they’ll focus on the best stuff.”

Cuomo didn’t name or reference any Weezer albums he thinks in hindsight shouldn’t have been released. However, he did say he would be interested in paying closer attention to what the fans want to hear from the band going forward.

“I really want to listen and see where their [fans’] heads are at, and what they’re reacting to, and sometimes it’s not exactly where I would have gone on my own,” he continued. “Specifically, they seem to like changes to happen more slowly. I would just say, ‘It’s a new day. Let’s throw out the recipe book and let’s start over from scratch with something totally new.’”

He continued: “For whatever reason, they want to hang onto what they loved about the past. That doesn’t mean I can’t do anything new — I just need to mix it in a little more gradually.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Cuomo recorded a duet with TikToker Evan Marselli, who has been playing the ‘Buddy Holly’ riff every day for the past three years.