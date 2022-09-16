Robbie Williams breaks Official Chart records with ‘XXV’

Robbie Williams has broken Official Chart records as his latest album ‘XXV’ tops the Official Albums Chart.

The pop star released ‘XXV’, which contains re-recorded and orchestrated versions of songs from across his career, last Friday (September 9), and it is now his 14th Number One solo album.

The Official Charts Company have confirmed that Williams has overtaken Elvis Presley to become the solo artist with the most UK Number One albums ever (Presley’s record was 13). The Beatles are now the only act with more UK Number One albums than Williams, having scored 15 across their career.

In addition, Williams racked up four further Number One albums during his time in Take That. The overall record holder for an individual with the most Number One albums is Paul McCartney, who has received 23 across his career in The Beatles, Wings and as a solo act, with John Lennon following behind with 19 Number Ones.

“Thank you to everyone who’s supported the album: everyone who’s bought it, streamed it, downloaded it and reviewed it,” Williams said on breaking the record.

“I’m so pleased that it’s gone to Number 1, and whilst it feels strange to be receiving an award during these sombre times, I wanted to thank you all for your support and dedicate this to the fans, who I never take for granted. I really appreciate it, thank you so much.”

Speaking to NME recently, Williams praised Noel Gallagher as a “great comedic writer”.

“There was a lot of back-and-forth about a lot of different people,” he said. “And it wasn’t that I was hurt that it was said; it was just fucking annoying that it stuck. But, you know: Noel’s really good at that stuff. He’s said a lot of incredible quotes that stick.

“He’s got that sort of brain for those things that cut through the chaff and stay around.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams said he does the same thing “musically” that Morrissey and Elton John do, compared his weekend at Glastonbury 1995 to “Putin turning up in Westminster”, and hit out at Damon Albarn over his inaccurate past claim that Taylor Swift “doesn’t write her own songs”.

“I think that when people say that, what they’re actually doing is having a wank about themselves,” Williams explained.

In other Official Charts news, Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Forget Me’ has debuted atop the Official Singles Chart this week, making this his third UK Number One single.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne‘s 13th studio album ‘Patient Number 9’ debuts at Number Two on the Albums Chart, Manic Street Preachers see their 2001 record ‘Know Your Enemy’ return to the Top 5 this week and The Amazons’ ‘How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?’ becomes the band’s third consecutive Top 10 album.