Robbie Williams covers Oasis at big homecoming gig

Robbie Williams covered an Oasis classic at his big homecoming concert in Stoke-on-Trent last night (June 4).

The pop star performed at Vale Park in his hometown – the stadium where his football team Port Vale play.

During the gig, Williams aired versions of Take That songs including ‘Do What U Like’ and ‘Could It Be Magic’, before launching into a version of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’. According to the Stoke Sentinel, the singer told fans at the gig that he was kicked out of Take That for “going to Glastonbury and hanging out with the Gallagher brothers”.

Later in the concert, the star debuted Port Vale’s new home kit during the encore and lifted the club’s new playoff trophy on stage. Watch fan-shot footage of the moments below.

Robbie Williams hizo un cover de “Don’t look back in anger” en su show de anoche. pic.twitter.com/xVwFPVLG6C — . (@tcbrothers) June 5, 2022

Introducing our 22/23 home kit… 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/gV3sMVL9rv — (P)ort Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) June 4, 2022

Robbie Williams played:

‘Let Me Entertain You’

‘Monsoon’

‘Land Of 1000 Dances’

‘Strong’

‘Come Undone’

‘Do What U Like’

‘Could It Be Magic’

‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’

‘Karma Killer’

‘Bodies’

‘Love My Life’

‘Millennium’

‘Hot Fudge’

‘No Regrets’

‘Kids’

‘Feel’

‘Rock DJ’

‘Glad All Over’

‘Better Man’

‘She’s The One’

‘Angels’

‘Feel (a cappella)’

Williams has a checkered history with the Gallaghers, with the two parties embroiled in a feud since the mid-90s when the singer challenged Liam to a boxing match. Williams recently shared that the war of words with the former Oasis members had left him depressed.

“Liam said that I should be hung, you know,” he recalled. “Famously, Noel said I was ‘the fat dancer from Take That’.” He added that he was “far too sensitive to the job that I found myself doing”.

Williams also famously challenged Liam to a fight at the 2000 BRIT Awards, and told Noel to “kiss my perfectly formed backside” onstage in 2010. The brothers responded in kind, with Liam calling him “a fat fucking idiot” in 2013.

In 2019, he called on his fans to have a go at Liam during one of his Las Vegas residency gigs. “If you have enjoyed the show, I have been Robbie Williams,” he said at the end of his performance, The Sun reported at the time. “And if you haven’t and you are upset about anything, I have been Liam Gallagher.”

Earlier this year, Noel described Williams’ hit song ‘Angels’ as “Oasis by numbers”. “I’ve heard it and thought, ‘I wish I’d written that,’” he said during an appearance on The Matt Morgan Podcast. “‘Angels’ is Oasis by numbers. Add a fucking electric guitar on it and it would be.”