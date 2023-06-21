Robbie Williams on the two things that “saved” him from addiction and depression

He revealed that meeting his wife, Ayda Field, was the first thing that saved him. The couple began dating in 2006 and tied the knot in 2010. They share four children together.

Williams said the second thing that saved him was his fans. He thanked them for “turning up for him” and helping him battle his “negative head”.

“‘When that negative head tells me, ‘I’m shit, I don’t deserve this, you’re not good enough, you can’t sing, you look ugly, you’re fat’ – all these things these things that the negative voices can say, you grab hold with something, anything that can make you feel ok in this world that is brutal at times,” he said.

Isle of Wight: last night was so special. I’m so lucky. That was one of the gigs of my life. Lots of love, Rob x pic.twitter.com/wAPe2gjFXt — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) June 19, 2023

He added: “One big thing that I’ve had for the last 32 years is your love. You turning up. You smiling. For people like you … All of you bringing your kids to the gigs – sorry about the swearing tonight – but I’ve always had you to fall back on, because in my mind, if you turn up for me, then I’m not fucking worthless. Thank you.”

Earlier this year, Williams thanked his fans for “protecting” him while delivering an emotional speech about mental health at one of his shows in Amsterdam.

“If it wasn’t for you, and it wasn’t for my wife, and it wasn’t for my kids now, I don’t think I’d be here. So, I’m eternally grateful to you for, in a very, very crazy, mad way, protecting me. Thank you very much,” he said in his speech.

In other news, Williams is set to headline this year’s Mad Cool Festival alongside Lizzo, Queens Of The Stone Age, Liam Gallagher and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The festival will return to Madrid between July 6-8 at a new location in the city’s Villaverde District.