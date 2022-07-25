Robbie Williams to reportedly appear in new documentary about his life and career

Robbie Williams is reportedly set to appear in a new documentary about his life and career.

The film, which will be a television documentary, is reportedly being made by the same production company behind Liam Gallagher’s 2019 film, As It Was, and has been in the works for several months.

As reported in The Sun, a source close to the project said: “Robbie is one of the most entertaining men in music and the documentary will be hilarious and heart-felt in equal measure. He has been through a hell of a lot and battled lots of demons in his personal life.

“But he’s also had an incredible career in music, started a family, and racked up plenty of celebrity anecdotes, so there will be loads to talk about in the documentary.”

Williams last did a fly-on-the-wall documentary about his life almost 20 years ago.

Williams is also set to appear in a new biopic about his life, Better Man, which is directed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey.

Speaking about the project to Deadline previously, Gracey said: “As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret. I want to do this in a really original way.

“I remember going to the cinema as a kid and there were films that blew me away and made me say as I sat there in the cinema, ‘I’ve never seen this before’. I just want the audience to have that feeling.’

Gracey added: “All I can say is the approach is top secret, but the goal is to generate that feeling I just described. It’s this fantastical story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality all the way to these moments of pure fantasy.

“Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn’t that story.”

Explaining why he was drawn to the project, Gracey said he was interested by Robbie being “that every man” who “dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place”.

He said: “He’s not the best singer, or dancer, and yet, he managed to sell 80 million records worldwide.

“You can relate to the guy who doesn’t see himself as having any extraordinary talent, even though of course, he does. What he did have is the will, vision and confidence to say, I’m going to pursue my dream.”

A release date for the project is yet to be confirmed.