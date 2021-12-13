Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox continue Christmas covers with ‘Ding Dong Merrily On High’

King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have shared their latest cover of a classic Christmas carol – watch their rendition of ‘Ding Dong Merrily On High’ below.

The husband and wife duo, who have gone viral during lockdown with their eccentric ‘Sunday Lunch’ covers series, have taken to covering Christmas songs in recent weeks.

After offering their takes on ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ in recent weeks, they’ve now covered ‘Ding Dong Merrily On High’, which you can check out below.

For the performance Willcox dressed as an elf, while Fripp is less keen on the festivities, with ‘HUMBUG’ drawn on his forehead.

Willcox revealed that her viral performances with her husband began when Fripp, guitarist from the legendary prog-rock outfit, was having withdrawals from performing due to the COVID pandemic.

The series, which sees new instalments uploaded weekly, has given us covers of many artists by Fripp and Willcox, including songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more.

Willcox released her 16th studio album, ‘Posh Pop’, earlier this year. Speaking to NME about it in a recent interview, she said: “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.”