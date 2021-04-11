Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Judas Priest’s ‘Breaking The Law’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Judas Priest‘s ‘Breaking The Law’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, Guns N’ Roses, ZZ Top, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (April 4), the pair performed a version of Iron Maiden’s ‘Number Of The Beast’, with Willcox giving a nod to Easter by wearing black bunny ears and holding three carrots throughout the performance.

This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on Judas Priest’s ‘Breaking The Law’, with Willcox dressed in a police officer’s uniform complete with badge, cuffs and truncheon. The pair are once again joined by their mysterious second guitarist, who is seen wearing a black and white striped sweatshirt and the same gold mask as last week.

“The Kitchen trio are ‘Breaking The Law’ this weekend – with a rare singing part from Robert Fripp – and the mysterious @sidneyjake is back!” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last year. He was 59 years old.