Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Heart’s ‘Barracuda’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Heart’s ‘Barracuda’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, Guns N’ Roses, ZZ Top, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (April 25), the pair performed a version of Hawkwind‘s ‘Silver Machine’ alongside “mysterious stranger” Sidney Jake on guitar, with Willcox covered in body paint while bubbles were pumped into the room.

This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on Heart’s ‘Barracuda’, with Willcox dressed up as a mermaid. Joined again by Sidney Jake, he’s seen wearing a Cannibal Corpse sweatshirt and his usual gold mask.

“The Kitchen madness continues with performance straight from the ‘Heart’. Toyah, Robert and mysterious stranger Sidney Jake rock out to Barracuda. Look out for the Mermaid!” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last year. He was 59 years old.