Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ by the Ramones – watch it below.

The cover is a part of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series which returned earlier this month after a brief break for the holidays.

Launched in 2020, the series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Last week’s cover saw the pair perform The Clash’s ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’. Filmed in their kitchen, Fripp played the guitar as Willcox, donning a sheer lace body suit, black stockings, a police man’s hat and the same heart-shaped, black nipple covers from last week, sung and danced around the kitchen. Fripp wore the same suit from the previous week’s performance.

For their reworking of ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, which served as the Ramones’ debut single and appeared on their 1976 self-titled debut album, the pair once again take to the kitchen. As per usual, Fripp, who can be seen rocking a red waistcoat and tie combination, plays at the side of Willcox as she sings the song.

Willcox, wearing a black lingerie set with stockings and the same nipple covers from last week, starts the performance by singing close up to the camera as a fan furiously blows her hair. As the cover progresses she moves towards the kitchen table, getting on top of it and dancing for the remainder of the performance.

“Hey Ho – Let’s go to the most famous kitchen on You Tube!!! The Frippcox household have really outdone themselves this week!!” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

Even though they took a small break from their Sunday Lunch performances over Christmas, Fripp and Willcox didn’t totally abandon fans. The pair shared a number of festive songs and carols over the latter part of December, including ‘Ding Dong Merrily On High’ and ‘Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer’.

Advertisement

Willcox revealed last February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.