Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of Survivor’s ‘Eye Of The Tiger’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Survivor‘s ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (June 13), the pair performed a version of Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’ alongside “mysterious stranger” Sidney Jake on guitar, with Willcox sporting a pair of black feathered angel wings, a studded collar and some red and black face paint.

For their reworking of ‘Eye Of The Tiger’, the 1982 theme song from the movie Rocky III, Willcox is seen wearing a blonde wig, black shirt, gold-studded bra, and a pair of black boxing gloves.

“The kitchen trio are back and are ready to rumble!” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

In addition to this week’s Sunday Lunch, Willcox and Fripp shared a special Father’s Day video that sees the pair “rock out with Burning Guitars”.

“Happy Father’s Day, Robert, for being the spiritual father to so many,” Willcox says to Fripp at the end of the video.” To which Fripp replies: “Bless you, little lovely.”

You can watch the bonus video below:

Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last year. He was 59 years old.