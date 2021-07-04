Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp, have shared a cover of System Of A Down‘s ‘Chop Suey’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (June 27), the pair performed a version of Aerosmith’s ‘Love In An Elevator’, featuring Willcox in a black maid outfit and white feathered halo.

Advertisement

For their reworking of ‘Chop Suey’, the 2001 lead single from System Of A Down’s 10th second album ‘Toxicity’, Willcox is seen sporting a Mohican-esque hairstyle, dramatic facepaint, a bunch of keys, and a see-through blouse that appears to have been digitally blurred across her chest – presumably to avoid censorship from YouTube.

“The kitchen trio are back and this really is a belter…..” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

At the end of last week’s Sunday Lunch clip, Willcox added the video for her new single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox, taken from her upcoming album ‘Posh Pop’, due out August 27.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

Advertisement

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing. Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”