Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of The Dead Kennedys’ ‘Too Drunk To Fuck’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of ‘Too Drunk To Fuck’ by The Dead Kennedys – watch it below.

The special Valentine’s Day cover – which they’ve renamed ‘Too Drunk To Funk’ – is a part of the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ video series which returned last month after a brief break for the holidays.

Launched in 2020, the series has so far seen the couple share renditions of songs by Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and many more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week’s cover saw the pair perform Billy Idol’s ‘White Wedding’. Filmed in their kitchen, Fripp, wearing his usual waistcoat-and-tie get-up, played guitar as Willcox, sporting a black lace body suit and vale, sung and danced around the kitchen.

For their reworking of ‘Too Drunk To Fuck’, the controversial 1981 single that appeared on The Dead Kennedys’ rarities album ‘Give Me Convenience Or Give Me Death’ (1987), the pair once again rock out in the kitchen, with Fripp wearing a gold waistcoat and black eye makeup, and Willcox donning a white bodysuit and stockings.

“The ever so daring duo crank it up a notch this week – So much so we have NO WORDS to describe this one…… ( no really we have no words ),” Willcox captioned the new video, adding: “HAPPY VALENTINES – FROM TOYAH AND ROBERT.”

You can watch their latest cover below:

In August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”

Meanwhile, King Crimson co-founder Ian McDonald, the multi-instrumentalist who also co-founded hard rock titans Foreigner, died earlier this week at the age of 75.

According to a representative, McDonald “passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family”. No cause of death has yet been officially revealed.

McDonald’s passing follows the recent deaths of fellow king Crimson members Gordon Haskell and Bill Rieflin.