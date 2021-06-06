Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox share cover of ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of ZZ Top‘s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (May 30), the pair performed a version of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ alongside “mysterious stranger” Sidney Jake on guitar, with Willcox donning a blonde wig and gold-studded bra.

This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’. It’s the second time Fripp and Willcox have offered up their own rendition of a ZZ Top song following their take on ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’ back in March.

For their reworking of ‘Sharp Dressed Man’, Willcox is seen wearing a sleeveless suit jacket and tie, minus a shirt, while Fripp and Jake are both sporting a shirt, waistcoat and tie combination.

“The kitchen trio are back and even if we say so ourselves, all looking mighty fine …… AND ROBERT FRIPP IS FINALLY BROKEN!!!” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last year. He was 59 years old.