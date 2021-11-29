Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox spread some Christmas cheer with ‘Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer’ cover

King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have continued their eccentric covers, getting into the festive spirit with a rendition of a classic Christmas carol.

The husband and wife duo are decked out in holiday garb, with the word ‘HUMBUG!’ written across Fripp’s forehead. Their home is decorated accordingly, along with a sign hanging up that reads “Frippmas Christmas Bitch!”

This holiday cover marks the second of its kind from the duo, having last week offered their take on another Christmas classic, ‘Silent Night’, with Fripp instead having ‘GRINCH!’ written across his forehead.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer’ cover below.

The pair have been delivering at-home covers for a while now, first having done it after being locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Known as ‘Sunday Lunch’, Willcox revealed that it began when Fripp, guitarist from the legendary prog-rock outfit, was having withdrawals from performing.

The series, which sees new instalments uploaded weekly, has given us covers of many artists by Fripp and Willcox, including songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more.