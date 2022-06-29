Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox to take ‘Sunday Lunch’ series on the road for 2023 tour

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp, have announced that they are taking their ‘Sunday Lunch’ series on a 2023 tour.

The pair’s long-running series was launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing playing out live as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, with a new cover performed from their kitchen going live on YouTube every Sunday lunchtime.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’, INXS’ ‘Devil Inside’, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’, The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’, Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, Garbage’s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’ and Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’.

The pair have now taken to Twitter to promise that they will take ‘Sunday Lunch’ on the road in 2023, with full details and venues yet to be announced.

“We are very excited to announce TOYAH AND ROBERT’S SUNDAY LUNCH TOUR 2023,” they wrote, promising that further details will arrive soon.

We are very excited to announce TOYAH AND ROBERT’S SUNDAY LUNCH TOUR 2023. Venues & box office details to come. Xxxx pic.twitter.com/zYZG5SrA3o — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) June 28, 2022

Last August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”