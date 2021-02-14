King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have shared a special Valentine’s Day cover of Soft Cell’s ‘Tainted Love’.

The couple have been sharing covers recorded from their home during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their latest video saw them move from their usual location of their kitchen to the bedroom as they both performed the 1981 hit.

For this cover version, both Fripp and Willcox played the guitar, while Fripp’s face was covered in red lipstick kisses. Watch it below now.

Earlier this month (February 5), Willcox revealed why she and her husband had started their popular Sunday Lockdown Lunch series, which has seen several videos go viral. “Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she explained of Fripp. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.

“I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side and the persuading Robert to take part.”

She also discussed the time she convinced the musician to put on a pair of tights and a tutu to film a video of Swan Lake. “[He was] fucking furious,” she said. “He felt he was being mocked. But the response was so overwhelmingly positive, and now, six months down the line, he can see that it was quite an important thing to do, in that it became a shared experience with an audience that needed to be reminded of the beauty of human laughter.”

Over the course of the series, the couple have covered the likes of Nirvana, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and Joan Jett. In some of the videos, they have made use of creative props, including gym weights and an exercise bike.